Study shows Kansas employers struggle the least in the nation to hire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many employers around the nation seem to struggle with hiring, Kansas employers seem to be struggling the least.

With the labor force participation rate at 62.4%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub.com says it released its 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

In order to see where employers were struggling to hire the most, WalletHub said it compared 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

The study shows Kansas came in at No. 50, with a 5.7% job openings rate for the latest month and a 5.96% job openings rate for the last 12 months. This indicates Kansas employers seem to be hiring at a faster pace than the rest of the nation, just behind Washington, D.C.

The states where employers struggle the least to hire are as follows:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Kansas
  3. Connecticut
  4. Delaware
  5. Arkansas

The states where employers seem to struggle the most to hire are as follows:

  1. Alaska
  2. Georgia
  3. New Hampshire
  4. South Carolina
  5. West Virginia

For more information, or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

