Study finds Kansas City saw 17th most homicides in the nation during COVID

FILE - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide at 39th and Indiana.
FILE - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide at 39th and Indiana.(KCTV5 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A recent study found Kansas City saw the 17th most homicides in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With homicide rates having spiked by an average of 17% in 50 of the nation’s largest cities between 2020 and 2022, WalletHub.com says it released its report on Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID.

In order to find which cities had the biggest homicide issues, WalletHub said it compared 50 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on per capita homicides in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2020.

Source: WalletHub

According to the study, Kansas City came down as the city with the 17th most homicides. It noted there were 8.96 homicides per capita in the first quarter of 2022. Between 2022 and 2021 there was a -2.44 change in homicide cases per capita and between 2022 and 2020 there was a -4.68 change in homicide cases per capita.

Kansas City came in just ahead of Oakland, Calif., with 5.21 homicides per capita in the first quarter of 2022.

The cities with the most murders are as follows:

  1. New Orleans, Louisiana
  2. Cincinnati, Ohio
  3. Atlanta, Georgia
  4. Baltimore, Maryland
  5. Memphis, Tennessee

The cities with the least murders are as follows:

  1. Lincoln, Nebraska
  2. Madison, Wisconsin
  3. Boston, Massachusetts
  4. Omaha, Nebraska
  5. Garland, Texas

The study also noted Kansas City ranked as the city with the fifth-highest homicides per capita in 2022 so far.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

