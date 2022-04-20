Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec close to connecting trails from SW 29th to Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Deer Creek Trail is almost complete which is one step closer to connecting miles of trails in Topeka.

The extension is largely funded through a Transportation Alternatives Grant with the county being responsible for a small portion according to Parks and Recreation Communications and Public Information Supervisor Mike McLaughlin.

“You’ll eventually be able to go from Southwest 29th and McClure by right around where advisors excel is located, all the way to and around Lake Shawnee and back,” he said.

Construction is underway to extend the Deer Creek Trail from SE 10th Street to SE 25th Street at Dornwood Park. He said that could happen before or in the month of June. Once that’s completed, they’ll have just more than a half a mile of trail on SE 29th Street to connect them.

“A really important part of our 2014 master plan for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation was trail connectivity.”

McLaughlin said they’ve been working with the Kansas Department of Transportation for years to get to this stage.

“The nicest thing about trail system is it takes you across some main roads but it takes you underneath the main roads, it takes you across bridges. Very seldom do you actually have to cross streets in this whole 20-30 mile stretch.”

He said it gives riders the safety they need while encouraging all to explore the areas around them.

“When bicyclists find out they can ride 20 to 30 miles on a safe trail going underneath streets instead of across streets and through busy intersections, they’re going to love this,” he said. “I think it’ll make more people aware of the trail and more people who live in different areas of town will catch on to the trail and start using it for fitness, not just cyclists that want to go a long way on it, but families who want to come out and take a walk before or after dinner. It’s a great improvement for the health of the community as well.”

McLaughlin said Commissioner Bill Riphahn is working on a funding source for another trail that goes from the Kansas river-weir to around the Great Overland Station, extending to the Soldier Creek Trail and connecting those north of the river.

