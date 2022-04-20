Advertisement

Seaman students take the stage for music, charity

Seaman High School students and staff rock the stage at SHS Battle of the Bands.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman students rocked the crowd for the high school’s annual Battle of the Bands.

The school has held the competition the past five years, every year donating the proceeds to the community. This year that money will go toward treatment for Seaman Middle School Spanish and social studies teacher Sean Harris, who is suffering from throat cancer.

The show featured bands with different sounds, from classic rock to country.

