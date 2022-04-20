Seaman students take the stage for music, charity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman students rocked the crowd for the high school’s annual Battle of the Bands.

The school has held the competition the past five years, every year donating the proceeds to the community. This year that money will go toward treatment for Seaman Middle School Spanish and social studies teacher Sean Harris, who is suffering from throat cancer.

The show featured bands with different sounds, from classic rock to country.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.