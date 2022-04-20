Salina Police look for man in connection with homicide believed to be armed and dangerous

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to an early-morning murder and believe he is armed and dangerous.

The Salina Police Department says around 12:25 a.m. on April 20, officers were called to the area of Front St. and Gypsum Ave. for a possible car accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who was deceased in the passenger seat of a green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. He had apparently been shot and no one else was in the vehicle.

Officers said the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

SPD said it is actively investigating the case as a homicide and has developed a person of interest - Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia, 27. He is a Hispanic male who stands at 5-feet-8-inches, weighs about 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and face and neck tattoos.

Officers said Lopez-Garcia could be in a Maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with Kansas disabled tag B5702. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information about Lopez-Garcia’s whereabouts or come into contact with him, officers said not to approach him or make contact, instead call 911 immediately with the information.

If anyone has information about the case, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crime Stoppers at 785-825-8477.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.