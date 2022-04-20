Ribbon cut for Cornerstone’s new housing duplex for low-income families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of a new housing development is officially finished and families are ready to move in.

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, April 20, for its newest four-unit duplex development. The two 3-bedroom and two 2-bedroom units will be leased, as part of their affordable housing program.

According to Dora Coronel, Cornerstone’s housing director, the units are designated for families under 60% of the medium income. She explained that a family of 3 would have to be making less than 40% of the medium income. Therefore, a family of four would have to make less than 45,000 to live in the units, while a family of five would have to make less than 49,000.

Unfortunately, Coronel said the units are already spoken for, but Cornerstone has more than 180 units throughout Topeka.

“We do have a lot of families struggling, especially, single parents that have 2-3 kids, making 13-14 dollars an hour is not enough,” said Coronel. ”That is the reason why we are here to make that happen for those families, so they can have a nice home for their children to live.”

The project was financed by a loan from the City of Topeka’s Department of Planning and Development, and by a private loan from Capitol Federal. Shirley Construction was the project’s General Contractor. However, there could be more potential projects for Cornerstone in the future.

”We have projects coming up for the next 2 to 3 years, so yes we are going to build more with personal loans and working with the city and the state,” said Coronel.

The new units are located on SW Filmore with the two bedrooms costing about $500 a month and the three bedrooms at $550.

Cornerstone said it is a non-profit housing developer and provider committed to revitalizing Topeka neighborhoods while providing affordable housing to low to moderate-income households.

