RCPD searches for man with four active warrants with $21K bond

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officers are searching for a man with four active warrants for his arrest which hold a total bond of $21,000.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are searching for Calvon Brandley for four active warrants for his arrest.

RCPD said Brandley has a Failure to Appear warrant for aggravated battery, a Failure to Appear warrant for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, a Failure to Appear warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license and a Probation Violation warrant for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.

Officers said the warrants hold a total bond of $21,000.

If anyone has information about Brandley’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

