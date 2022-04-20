Advertisement

Polk-Quincy Viaduct construction set to start soon

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday the Topeka City Council saw several design concepts and a timeline for the different phases of construction for the $234 million-dollar project.

Construction is set to start this summer on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and KDOT says the first thing you’ll physically see is the demolition process on several acquired buildings.

The plan includes detour routes for motorists and truckers looking to get around or into the city.

KDOT said the project’s design team focused on making the construction schedule work for people who live and work downtown by minimizing the time I-70 and several exits are closed.

“Initially there was a lot of fear for how we are going to get around but I can tell you that KDOT has done a tremendous job and really looked at it and now allowing traffic to get off at 1st st. and 4th street is really tremendous because it keeps downtown and the city of Topeka open.”

You can view the same presentation that was presented to council, along with more information by clicking here.

