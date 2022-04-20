Advertisement

Petitioners in the KC metro push for marijuana legalization

Today, petitioners in the Kansas City metro were collecting signatures for a ballot initiative...
Today, petitioners in the Kansas City metro were collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would expand Missouri’s law to allow recreational use.
By Nathan Vickers
Apr. 20, 2022
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Attitudes nationwide are changing toward marijuana legalization.

A CBS poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans now support allowing recreational cannabis use. In Missouri, it is currently allowed for medical use. However, it’s still illegal in Kansas.

Doug Galant, the owner of the ReLeaf Dispensary in Grandview, has seen that shift in attitude. His business hosted the 420 Flower Festival today, which was an event featuring vendors and food trucks. There were also discounts on some products and services. A physician onsite was helping patients apply for or renew their medical cards.

The line outside the dispensary stayed at a steady 60-70 people throughout the day.

“We talk to people every day and try to educate them and change their view,” Galant said. “As you can see, it’s changed.”

Petitioners were onsite at the event, as well as other locations throughout the metro area, collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would expand Missouri’s law to allow recreational use.

Justice Gatson led a team from Legal MO 2022, which is the group pushing for the petition. They set up in Mission Taco Joint in the Crossroads to distribute flyers and collect signatures.

The measure would also reform certain enforcement practices and allow for expungements of nonviolent drug offenses.

“This offers restoration for people who have been harmed,” Gatson said.

