Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are behind bars after they led deputies on a chase through North Topeka on Tuesday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary A. Ford, 22, and Michael R.P. Wilkins, 29, both of Topeka, are behind bars after a chase that started near NE Meriden and NE Grantville Rd. late on Tuesday night, April 19.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies said they saw a red 1994 Mercury Cougar with a Kansas temporary tag that did not belong to that vehicle. They said they tried to stop the car, however, the driver took off and started a chase south through North Topeka.

Eventually, deputies said the vehicle came to a stop in the 2200 block of NE Grantville Rd. when two of its tires were deflated crossing the railroad tracks. Both the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle.

Multiple officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol searched the area. With the help of the KHP aircraft, deputies said the pair was found.

Deputies said the driver, Ford, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for three warrants, including two misdemeanors and one felony, as well as felony flee or attempt to elude, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying a license plate not assigned to that vehicle.

The passenger, Wilkins, was booked for a felony warrant and felony interference with law enforcement, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

