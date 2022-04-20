Advertisement

Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are behind bars after they led deputies on a chase through North Topeka on Tuesday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary A. Ford, 22, and Michael R.P. Wilkins, 29, both of Topeka, are behind bars after a chase that started near NE Meriden and NE Grantville Rd. late on Tuesday night, April 19.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies said they saw a red 1994 Mercury Cougar with a Kansas temporary tag that did not belong to that vehicle. They said they tried to stop the car, however, the driver took off and started a chase south through North Topeka.

Eventually, deputies said the vehicle came to a stop in the 2200 block of NE Grantville Rd. when two of its tires were deflated crossing the railroad tracks. Both the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle.

Multiple officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol searched the area. With the help of the KHP aircraft, deputies said the pair was found.

Deputies said the driver, Ford, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for three warrants, including two misdemeanors and one felony, as well as felony flee or attempt to elude, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying a license plate not assigned to that vehicle.

The passenger, Wilkins, was booked for a felony warrant and felony interference with law enforcement, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.
Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident

Latest News

Daniel Puentes-Martinez
Man arrested for firing shots in central Topeka fight
A billboard fire was quickly extinguished early Wednesday morning along Interstate 70 west of...
Billboard fire extinguished early Wednesday off I-70 west of Topeka
Calvon Brandley
RCPD searches for man with four active warrants with $21K bond
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
A 54-year-old woman is facing charges for shooting her husband last week in rural Wabaunsee Co.
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband