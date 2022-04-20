Advertisement

Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS is on the scene of an active search warrant at a local CBD shop.

Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a CBD shop in the area of 29th and Oakley on Tuesday afternoon, April 20.

Officers on the scene told 13 NEWS the business is called the Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary.

Officers said they were unable to disclose what the search warrant was for.

A man and woman were seen taken in handcuffs from the shop, however, police have not released any more information as this is an ongoing investigation.

The shop’s website states that it sells THC products, all of which are currently illegal in Kansas.

This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.
Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident

Latest News

Daniel Puentes-Martinez
Man arrested for firing shots in central Topeka fight
A billboard fire was quickly extinguished early Wednesday morning along Interstate 70 west of...
Billboard fire extinguished early Wednesday off I-70 west of Topeka
Calvon Brandley
RCPD searches for man with four active warrants with $21K bond
A 54-year-old woman is facing charges for shooting her husband last week in rural Wabaunsee Co.
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband