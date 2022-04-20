Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS is on the scene of an active search warrant at a local CBD shop.

Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a CBD shop in the area of 29th and Oakley on Tuesday afternoon, April 20.

Officers on the scene told 13 NEWS the business is called the Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary.

Officers said they were unable to disclose what the search warrant was for.

A man and woman were seen taken in handcuffs from the shop, however, police have not released any more information as this is an ongoing investigation.

The shop’s website states that it sells THC products, all of which are currently illegal in Kansas.

This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.