Moran urges reopening of U.S. embassy in Kyiv following Russian withdrawal

FILE - Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday,...
FILE - Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022.(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has urged the Secretary of State to reopen the American embassy in Kyiv after Russians have withdrawn from the city to show support for the Ukrainian people.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reopen the American embassy in Kyiv to show confidence in Ukraine.

“We recognize that the danger to Kyiv has not entirely subsided, and we share concerns for the safety of our embassy personnel,” the senators wrote. “However, the United States historically has maintained embassies in nations at war, including those capitals under direct attack. Resuming normal embassy operations at once will reinforce the importance of diplomacy and America’s full support for a Ukraine whole and free.”

With Russia’s withdrawal from the city, the Senators said Ukrainians face vast military, economic, and humanitarian challenges as a result of the war. They said the nation’s restored diplomatic presence in Ukraine will affirm the U.S.’s commitment to its territorial sovereignty.

To read the letter in full, click HERE.

