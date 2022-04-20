MHK City Commission unanimously agree to letter of intent with Scorpion Biological Services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Commissioners agreed unanimously to support the location of Scorpion Biological Services in the City of Manhattan.

The letter of intent also includes support in the form of Industrial Revenue Bonds, and Economic Development incentives.

With the Commissioners agreeing to support the location on Excel Road, in Pottawatomie County, the property will be annexed into the City limits as an island annexation.

Scorpion will be a Bio-Safety Level 2 facility and will only manufacture products intended for humans and will follow FDA directives, while NBAF is a Bio-Safety Level 4 facility.

“We will have no live viruses. We will have nothing there, and quite honestly, nothing would upset me more than a live virus or a microbe in my facility that would compromise $300 million dollars’ worth of product.” Scorpion Biological Services president, David Halverson says.

The new facility will require improvements in infrastructure which will be discussed as the project moves forward…the Scorpion Biological Services facility will be fully staffed and operational in the project’s 6th year.

