Advertisement

Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a vehicle stop. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Two men are facing charges after police said they found drugs on the men while conducting a traffic stop over the previous weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stopped a vehicle on a local highway for improper registration, as reported by WDTV.

Authorities said officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, and he handed over a packet believed to be the registration information for the vehicle.

However, during the process, a small plastic bag fell out, which police said contained a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers report a K-9 unit was called, resulting in a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of meth in his possession.

Police said Jared Mayle, the passenger in the vehicle, was then found to have two plastic bags with him containing about 220 grams of meth.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Mayle was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman
After weeks of abestos abatement and more than a year since an arson fire, demolition on the...
As demolition continues, so does lawsuit against White Lakes’ owners

Latest News

Two detained after CBD store searched in Topeka
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Strong storms possible on Thursday evening
Light rain Thursday with strong storms possible Thursday night
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes