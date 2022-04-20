Advertisement

Man arrested for firing shots in central Topeka fight

Daniel Puente-Martinez
Daniel Puente-Martinez(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is facing charges for firing shots during a late-Tuesday afternoon altercation in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Daniel Puente-Martinez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Topeka Police tell 13 NEWS that officers responded to the 1800 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. just after 5:30 p.m. When they arrived they located multiple homes and vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

Nobody was injured and multiple people were taken into custody at the time.

TPD says detectives are still following up on leads, however, the victim is refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka
Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman

Latest News

A billboard fire was quickly extinguished early Wednesday along Interstate 70 about a mile west...
Billboard fire extinguished early Wednesday off I-70 west of Topeka
A new study shows fear is the number one reason teens aren't getting their driver's license.
Kansas to let 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events
Wednesday morning forecast
We salute the WalkaThon Kids from Topeka Lutheran School this week.
Good Kids steps make big strides toward improving their school grounds