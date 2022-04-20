Man arrested for firing shots in central Topeka fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is facing charges for firing shots during a late-Tuesday afternoon altercation in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Daniel Puente-Martinez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Topeka Police tell 13 NEWS that officers responded to the 1800 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. just after 5:30 p.m. When they arrived they located multiple homes and vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

Nobody was injured and multiple people were taken into custody at the time.

TPD says detectives are still following up on leads, however, the victim is refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.