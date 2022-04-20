KDHE offers free nicotine replacement therapy with Quitline phone coaching

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE is rolling out a new offer for those who wish to quit smoking - 4-weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy with Quitline phone coaching.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it will now offer all phone coaching enrolled 4-weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy. It said those who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco can choose a lozenge, gum, or patch which will be mailed straight to their home.

KDHE said the Quitline will distribute the nicotine replacement therapy in 2-week doses after the first and second phone coaching calls are completed. It said the resources are offered in connection with the coaching campaign, Tips from Former Smokers, which is currently on-air and features real people to increase awareness of free quit-smoking resources among adults.

The Department noted that those who have used the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to quit smoking are in good company. It said it is a popular goal and many have succeeded.

The 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey found there are more individuals who used to smoke - 24.4% - than who currently smoke - 16.6% - in Kansas. It also found that 52% of Kansas adults stopped smoking for one day or longer because they tried to quit during the past year.

“We want all tobacco users to know that although quitting is hard, they can do it,” said Matthew Schrock, KDHE Cessation Coordinator. “Individuals who smoke often try to quit several times before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available that can improve your chances to quit for good. We encourage all Kansans to try to quit, and if they want free help, take advantage of this opportunity.”

KDHE said the Kansas Tobacco Quitline is a great resource where residents 18 and older can get free advice, counseling, support and free nicotine replacement therapy - while supplies last.

The Department said counseling, including Quitline coaching and nicotine replacement therapy, are all effective to help individuals who smoke quit. Using these together is more effective. It said nicotine replacement therapy helps those who smoke quit by decreasing the urge to smoke and other withdrawal symptoms while quitting.

The 2020 Kansas Tobacco Quitline Outcomes Report Summary notes that 90% of participants were satisfied with the Quitline coaches and counselors and 93% were satisfied with the materials provided.

To call the Quitline, dial 1-800-784-8669.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.