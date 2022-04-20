KCC to decide if KGS required to publicize documents related to Feb. 2021 cold snap

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will decide on Thursday if Kansas Gas Service is required to publicize documents which include contracts and purchase information during the Feb. 2021 severe winter weather.

Lawyers at Smithyman & Zakoura say the Natural Gas Transportation Customer Coalition has urged the Kansas Corporation Commission to order Kansas Gas Service to provide full and unredacted copies of all contracts and sale or purchase confirmation documents, as well as unredacted copies of all invoices.

According to the lawyers, the documents provide evidence of all purchases of natural gas by KGS in February 2021 - during an extreme cold snap and power-grid failure. They said the documents include additional gas costs the company wishes to recover pursuant to the KCC’s Feb. 8 order, which demanded all gas and electric utilities to continue to offer service by whatever means possible.

However, KGS has objected to the public disclosure of the records requested.

As a preferred alternative to the public disclosure of contracts and confirmation documents, the lawyers said NGTCC would accept an order from KCC to KGS to provide a summary document with the requested information.

According to the lawyers, KGS already has such a document prepared, which is only a few pages long, in response to the request, however, the document has been designated as confidential and exempt from public disclosure by the company.

Since the docket has been concluded, the lawyers said there are no considerations as to whether public disclosure would help KCC consider the matters of the docket. Likewise, they said there are no concerns the requested information would harm the company or retail ratepayers since transactions are over a year old.

Furthermore, the lawyers said KGS and natural gas suppliers had no expectation the documents would be exempt from public disclosure beyond Feb. 17, 2022, as the base contract includes a 1-year limitation on the confidential treatment of documents.

The lawyers noted that the requested documents are clearly and directly relevant to the public as KGS retail ratepayers will cough up $366 million in additional gas costs. They also said transparency and open records, as well as open agency proceedings, are state law in Kansas.

