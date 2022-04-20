Kansas City man dies after detention officers find him unresponsive in Lyon Co. cell

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has died after Lyon Co. detention officers found him unresponsive in his cell last night.

Just after 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says detention officers were on their regularly night cell check at the Lyon Co. Detention Center when they found inmate Marcus Heard, 30, of Kansas City, Kan., unconscious in his cell.

Detention officers said Heard was the only person in the cell. They called for an ambulance and started CPR right away. However, they said the efforts were ineffective and Heard was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

Officers said it appeared the incident was self-inflicted by the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death, as required by state statute. KBI investigates all deaths of those in the custody of a Kansas jail or prison unless the inmate is regularly attended by a physician.

The Sheriff’s Office said Heard was arrested in Wyandotte Co., on a Lyon Co. District Court Warrant for failure to abide and returned to the Detention Center for confinement on March 23.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all inmates booked into the Detention Center are asked questions about potential self-harm by booking officers. The Detention Center Nurse also does a medical screening upon initial confinement and again asks questions about potential self-harm.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that there were no indications from Heard that he may have considered self-harm in either of his screenings.

The Sheriff’s Office said it offers its sincerest condolences to the relatives and friends of Heard.

An autopsy will be performed by Forensic Medical as part of the ongoing investigation by the KBI.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.