As Kansans seek relief on groceries in border states, Gov. travels to border town to discuss “Axe the Food Tax”

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly traveled a short distance from the Nebraska border to discuss her plan to “Axe the Food Tax” which would keep Kansas consumers in the Sunflower State for groceries savings.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, April 20, she visited Jamboree Foods in Norton, just a 12-mile drive from the Kansas-Nebraska border. While she was there, she said she discussed her “Axe the Food Tax” plan and its potential impact on grocers and communities.

Due to the state’s high tax on groceries, Gov. Kelly said Kansans who live in border communities often travel to neighboring states to purchase groceries for cheaper.

“Kansans are finding relief from inflation on groceries by traveling to our neighboring states, and that’s unacceptable,” Kelly said. “That trip for savings hurts our Kansas businesses and makes it difficult for local stores to stay open. Eliminating the state tax on groceries would keep that money in the Kansas economy.”

With the second-highest state sales tax rate on groceries, Kelly said Kansans pay more for food than those in almost every other state. She said those who shop for groceries in Colorado or Nebraska pay a 0% state sales tax on groceries. In Oklahoma, the state sales tax rate on groceries is 4.5% and in Missouri, it is 1.225%.

Kelly noted that both Missouri and Oklahoma are looking to eliminate their taxes on groceries, which would make it more enticing for Kansans to travel across state lines for savings.

The Kansas Legislature will return to the Statehouse on Monday, April 25, where they could pass the complete elimination of the state’s sales tax on groceries. Those savings could start as soon as July 1.

