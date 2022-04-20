Advertisement

Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government

Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.(ZUMA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain’s interior minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

The order comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court’s ruling that he could be extradited.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued the order in a brief hearing. Home Secretary Priti Patel will decide whether to grant the extradition.

The move doesn’t exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka
Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
13 News This Morning At 5AM
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing