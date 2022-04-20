Advertisement

Former Topeka deputy mayor Clark Duffy dies

Clark Duffy
Clark Duffy(Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Deputy Mayor Clark Duffy has passed away.

According to an obituary, Duffy died Sunday, April 17th at the age of 73.

Born in Abilene, Duffy graduated from Dickinson Co. Community High School in 1967. Shortly after high school, Duffy enlisted as a Marine and served stateside with the Atlantic Fleet HQ in the Vietnam War.

Duffy worked for the State of Kansas as an analyst by the Division of the Budget, serving under Governors Robert Bennett and John Carlin. He also held roles at the Kansas Water Office, KDHE and at he American Petroleum Institute.

Duffy served eight years as the Topeka City Council’s District 6 representative, also serving a single term as Topeka’s Deputy Mayor.

A celebration of life will be held April 22, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Celtic Fox in Downtown Topeka.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to Washburn University Foundation Political Science Dept., 1729 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka KS 66614, or the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education, 2610 Claflin Road, Manhattan KS 66502, or the High Country News, PO Box 1090, Paonia CO 81428.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.
Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 36, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Kajun Brock has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide.
Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident

Latest News

FILE
23 Shawnee Co. businesses vie for Small Business of the Year Award
Daniel Puentes-Martinez
Man arrested for firing shots in central Topeka fight
A billboard fire was quickly extinguished early Wednesday morning along Interstate 70 west of...
Billboard fire extinguished early Wednesday off I-70 west of Topeka
Calvon Brandley
RCPD searches for man with four active warrants with $21K bond