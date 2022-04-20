Former Topeka deputy mayor Clark Duffy dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Deputy Mayor Clark Duffy has passed away.

According to an obituary, Duffy died Sunday, April 17th at the age of 73.

Born in Abilene, Duffy graduated from Dickinson Co. Community High School in 1967. Shortly after high school, Duffy enlisted as a Marine and served stateside with the Atlantic Fleet HQ in the Vietnam War.

Duffy worked for the State of Kansas as an analyst by the Division of the Budget, serving under Governors Robert Bennett and John Carlin. He also held roles at the Kansas Water Office, KDHE and at he American Petroleum Institute.

Duffy served eight years as the Topeka City Council’s District 6 representative, also serving a single term as Topeka’s Deputy Mayor.

A celebration of life will be held April 22, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Celtic Fox in Downtown Topeka.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to Washburn University Foundation Political Science Dept., 1729 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka KS 66614, or the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education, 2610 Claflin Road, Manhattan KS 66502, or the High Country News, PO Box 1090, Paonia CO 81428.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.