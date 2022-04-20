Advertisement

Evergy employees help Zoo prepare for summer

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy employees donated their time Wednesday, April 20, to get the Topeka Zoo ready for their busy summer season.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers started preparing the zoo for the summer season. The volunteers, along with zoo employees, helped build a new screen for the butterfly garden, paint jungle scenes in the rainforest lobby, mulch the gardens, and seal multiple structures and bridges.

“This is a win-win for us,” said Cynthia McCarvel with Evergy community relations. “The zoo is getting some free labor, and we’re getting out in the community and supporting a great nonprofit.”

Evergy is hosting an Impact Week, April 18 through April 29, for its employees to donate their time towards volunteering to make an impact on the community. According to Evergy, over 300 team members volunteered for more than 1,000 hours last fall.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
After weeks of abestos abatement and more than a year since an arson fire, demolition on the...
As demolition continues, so does lawsuit against White Lakes’ owners
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.

Latest News

Villanova head coach Jay Wright watches during practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college...
Reports: Villanova’s Jay Wright to retire after 21 seasons
Evergy employees donated their time Wednesday, April 20, to get the Topeka Zoo ready for their...
Evergy employees help Zoo prepare for summer
According to the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, 1 in 3 Americans has had some level of...
Artist paints over prison stigma with message of hope
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec close to connecting trails from SW 29th to Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec close to connecting trails from SW 29th to Lake Shawnee