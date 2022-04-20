Evergy employees help Zoo prepare for summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy employees donated their time Wednesday, April 20, to get the Topeka Zoo ready for their busy summer season.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers started preparing the zoo for the summer season. The volunteers, along with zoo employees, helped build a new screen for the butterfly garden, paint jungle scenes in the rainforest lobby, mulch the gardens, and seal multiple structures and bridges.

“This is a win-win for us,” said Cynthia McCarvel with Evergy community relations. “The zoo is getting some free labor, and we’re getting out in the community and supporting a great nonprofit.”

Evergy is hosting an Impact Week, April 18 through April 29, for its employees to donate their time towards volunteering to make an impact on the community. According to Evergy, over 300 team members volunteered for more than 1,000 hours last fall.

