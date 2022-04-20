Advertisement

Bullets strike homes, cars during Central Topeka altercation

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say multiple houses and vehicles were struck by bullets during an altercation Tuesday evening in Central Topeka.

TPD says officers were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. for a possible shooting. Once they arrived, the officers learned that one person fired shots during a fight in the area. No injuries were reported.

TPD says they took multiple people into custody as the investigation continues.

