Bullets strike homes, cars during Central Topeka altercation
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say multiple houses and vehicles were struck by bullets during an altercation Tuesday evening in Central Topeka.
TPD says officers were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. for a possible shooting. Once they arrived, the officers learned that one person fired shots during a fight in the area. No injuries were reported.
TPD says they took multiple people into custody as the investigation continues.
