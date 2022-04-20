Billboard fire extinguished early Wednesday off I-70 west of Topeka

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - A billboard fire was quickly extinguished early Wednesday morning along Interstate 70 west of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday immediately north of westbound I-70, about a mile west of the S.W. Carlson Road exit.

Though the fire was about a mile into the eastern portion of Wabaunsee County, the Dover Township Fire Department from Shawnee County responded to the blaze.

Flames were reported on the wooden posts holding up the billboard when the Dover Township Fire Department arrived on the scene.

A firefighter connected a water hose to the fire engine then stretched it about 100 feet to the north to extinguish the blaze.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started or what the billboard had advertised.

The Dover Township Fire Department, which had one engine company on the scene, departed the location around 6:10 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.