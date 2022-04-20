Artist paints over prison stigma with message of hope

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, 1 in 3 Americans has had some level of involvement in the justice system.

Even with that statistic, Mirror, Inc Topeka Residential Re-entry Center said there is a stigma surrounding those who have been to prison. That is why they want to send a more positive message through art.

In honor of Second Chance Month they have asked local artist, Jason Riedel, to paint a mural inside one of their buildings.

Riedel is from Topeka and has made the city his canvas, working on major projects like the mural on the historic Brown v. Board of Education site and another at the Topeka Police Department.

The new mural will be his second on Mirror, Inc’s property and is a symbol of hope.

“We want a visual representation for our residents because re-entry it is an exciting time, you are getting out of prison, but you also have a lot thrown at you all at once,” said VP of Correctional Services, Melissa Goodman.

She adds the biggest challenge for the formerly incarcerated is finding housing. “There are landlords that might not want to rent to someone who has been involved in the justice system,” said Goodman.

Topeka’s re-entry center has 46 beds and serves as a temporary place where anyone recently released from federal prison can stay until they get back on their feet. Goodman said without the right resources and support, it is proven that the cycle of incarceration will only continue.

“If we break these cycles of incarceration where kids can see their parents go to work and be successful and not visit them behind bars, that sets up our entire community for success,” she said.

That is the message behind Second Chance Month, observed in the U.S. in April since 2017. It is also a cause that Jason said he can connect to.

“In 1998 I had head trauma and I was in a coma for like seven months, then I went about 13 years without being able to hold a pencil until about five or six years ago when I started doing art again,” he continued saying, “So, it is a whole rediscovering of who you were before and really metaphoric for what they do here because they are helping a lot of people rediscover who they are.”

A process that begins with one word -- Hope.

”I just hope the word ‘hope’ inspires people to either be the best that they can or try to get back to where they want to be,“ Jason said.

Goodman echoed that saying, “A lot of people still have so much they can offer and so if we exclude this group of people who have made mistakes then we are not helping our community.”

The Topeka center has also started the podcast, Reentry Reframed, where they discuss the challenges of getting out of prison and hear success stories from the formerly incarcerated.

