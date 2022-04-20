Advertisement

Advisors Excel employees and kids pack lunch for children in need

The children of Advisors Excel employees spent the night packing lunches for Fun Food Fridays.
The children of Advisors Excel employees spent the night packing lunches for Fun Food Fridays.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Topeka children came together Tuesday night to make sure other kids have access to food.

The children of Advisors Excel employees spent the night packing lunches for Fun Food Fridays.

The company’s third annual AE Kids Give Back Event saw the kids packing around 500 lunches for kids at Lowman Hill, Randolph, and Stout Elementary. They say the kids packing the lunches get something out of it as well.

“We think it’s a really good opportunity for kids to experience the ability to volunteer and give back,” Community Engagement Director Tracy Khounsavanh Killough said. “A lot of our staff are looking for opportunities for their kids to give back to the community.”

Fun Food Fridays started in 2018 to keep kids that may need to rely on school meals fed through the weekend.

