23 Shawnee Co. businesses vie for Small Business of the Year Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-three businesses in Shawnee County will vie for the Smal Business of the Year Award, among others, at the 41st annual Small Business Awards.

GO Topeka says on Wednesday, April 20, it announced 23 local businesses who have been named finalists for recognition at Topeka and Shawnee County’s 41st annual Small Business Awards.

The organization said the 2022 awards, which is a joint effort between GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 S Kansas Ave. Lunch will be served.

At the ceremony, GO Topeka said attendees will hear from community leaders about the impact and success the Capital City’s small businesses have had on the community.

GO Topeka noted that awardees will also learn which of the 23 finalists will receive an award in one of nine categories - Young Entrepreneur Award, Micro Enterprise Award, Emerging Innovation Venture Award, Women-Owned Small Business Award, Minority-Owned Small Business Award, Veteran-Owned Small Business Award, Small Business Manufacturer Award, Small Business Exporter Award and Top City Small Business of the Year.

“It was tough for the selection committee to narrow nominations down to the finalists, as we had such a large and varied collection of impressive small businesses being considered!” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “The finalists are a sampling of the Topeka and Shawnee County businesses that have gone above and beyond over the past year. They were selected from those nominated for demonstrating excellence in their performance, vision and community contributions — and we’re thrilled to be able to recognize them. We hope community members will consider turning out for the awards ceremony to celebrate these accomplished small businesses.”

The 23 finalists are as follows:

GO Topeka said to be eligible for an award, small businesses were required to be located within the county and have 100 or fewer employees, including owners. Evaluations included reviews of each business’ vision, staying power, growth, innovativeness, response to adversity and community engagement.

To purchase tickets to the ceremony, click HERE.

