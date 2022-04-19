Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in central Topeka

A woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a car-pickup truck collision Tuesday morning...
A woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a car-pickup truck collision Tuesday morning at S.W. 15th and Lane, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in central Topeka, police said.

The collision was reported around 10 a.m. at S.W. 15th and Lane.

Police at the scene said that based on “independent witness statements,” a Ford F-150 pickup truck was northbound on S.W. Lane -- a one-way street -- when it failed to stop at a red light.

The truck then collided with a Nissan Altima car as it was proceeding east across S.W. 15th on a green light.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

