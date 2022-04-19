Wolf Creek union members to picket to notify Evergy customers of unfair labor negotiations

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Wolf Creek Nuclear plant’s union will picket the station to notify customers of Evergy about their ongoing unfair labor negotiations.

Members of Wolf Creek’s IBEW Local 304 say they will picket at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station on Wednesday, April 20, to inform Evergy customers while they have met to negotiate with the company in good faith, negotiations have been slow and unproductive.

The union workers at Kansas’ largest electricity generation plant and only nuclear facility cite that despite a climate of record-breaking profits and unprecedented inflation, Evergy has been unwilling to give workers a wage and benefits package that reflects the environment.

The members said the negotiation team that represents the union has made reasonable proposals and concessions while at the same time, Evergy has shown very little movement and has denied the proposals outright.

Many members said they are also upset about the change in the work from home policy. They said Evergy has refused to implement a policy for union workers until negotiations are complete. While they have worked from home for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members said Evergy has claimed they do not have metrics to gauge worker productivity.

However, the union noted that non-union workers and management continue to be able to work remotely. They said this is the latest in a wave of labor actions that have swept the nation.

Several 304 members said they feel it is outrageous they have to negotiate for parental leave.

“Ten weeks at the table and Evergy still refuses to provide the same parental leave to union workers as it does to management,” they noted.

Members also said they feel a veiled threat of layoffs from Evergy.

“They continue to bring in contractors and attempt to lay us off,” one member said. “Union means first hired, last fired!”

IBEW Local Union 304 said it was originally chartered in 1933 and now represents most utility workers in the Sunflower State, including workers at Evergy, Kansas Gas, and several REAs. Currently, it said 2,200 members are represented.

