WATCH: Jon Stewart visits KC, promotes House bill supporting veterans exposed to toxins in war

Jon Stewart, along with several veterans, was in Kansas City promoting a House toxic exposure...
Jon Stewart, along with several veterans, was in Kansas City promoting a House toxic exposure bill.(KCTV5 staff)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jon Stewart visited Kansas City on Tuesday and spoke with veterans about the need for congress to pass legislation he and others say is critical for veteran’s care and benefits.

The VFW hosted Stewart along with other Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and Representative Sharice Davids as part of a “Call on Congress” to pass the Honoring our PACT Act, which aims at providing better care and benefits to veterans who have been exposed to toxic materials while serving.

The event took place at the VFW National Headquarters on 34th Street in Kansas City. There, the supporters of the bill discussed the importance of properly addressing toxic exposure as a cost of war and what this “critical” legislation would mean for service members.

Stewart, an open supporter of this bill and other veteran issues, has a new show on AppleTV+ called “The Problem with Jon Stewart” in which he dedicates his entire first episode to the problems of war and what affects veterans face during and after service.

Other speakers included Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic, the national Commander-in-Chief for the VFW, Tom Porter with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, and representatives from the Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, and Burn Pits 360.

