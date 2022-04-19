Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight to offer health, cancer screenings, fun for the whole family

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight will offer health screenings and fun for the whole family.

Kansas State University says Walk Kansas, a statewide health initiative presented by its Research Extension, will hold its fifth annual Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight and 1.5-mile fun walk on Saturday, May 7. It said the run will benefit the Johnson Cancer Research Center at K-State.

“We’re pleased to offer an event for Walk Kansas enthusiasts and other friends to come together for fitness, fun and K-State’s fight against cancer,” said Sharolyn Jackson, K-State Research and Extension specialist in family and consumer sciences and Walk Kansas state coordinator.

All are welcome to participate, not just members of Walk Kansas.

K-State said the event will happen outside the Johnson Cancer Research Center in Chalmers Hall at 1711 Claflin Rd. Check-in will start at 7:45 a.m. and both the run and walk will start at 9 a.m. Both routes will take participants around campus.

The University also noted a kids’ 50-yard dash will add to the fun, as well as yard games and music from Sunny 102.5 FM.

K-State said free cancer and health screening will be offered by the Masonic Cancer Alliance in partnership with local Lafayette Lodge #16 and health care professionals. The screenings will test for prostate, skin and colorectal cancers, as well as other services and materials.

K-State added that registration for the 5K will cost $25 and the walk will cost $20. Prices increase by $5 after April 24. It said the fun run will be free, however, registration is requested for planning purposes.

According to K-State, paid participants will get a t-shirt, snacks and water. Custom medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each age category of the 5K as chip timing and live results are provided by LetsGoRun Timing.

“Walk Kansas has already helped thousands of people reduce their cancer risk through exercise and good nutrition,” said Marcia Locke, communications and outreach coordinator for the Johnson Cancer Research Center. “We’re so grateful they chose to make an even bigger impact by directly supporting K-State cancer research.”

K-State said the Johnson Cancer Research Center in the College of Arts and Sciences supports and advances cancer research and education at the University. Programs are made possible through donations.

For more information or to register, click HERE.

