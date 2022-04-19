Tuesday forecast: Isolated showers today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today begins a week of unsettled weather with at least a low chance of rain all the way through the weekend. Latest models are indicating Saturday night into Sunday morning being the highest chance for heavier, widespread rain.

At this point in time you shouldn’t have to cancel any outdoor plans just yet since the other rain chances will be scattered at best and it’s difficult to know where any rain or t-storms will be at any given moment of the day. As you read the forecast know we’re giving the best time frames when rain may affect your outdoor plans.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 45 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of showers/ isolated t-storm mainly late this morning into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Can’t completely rule out some spotty showers however most of the night will be dry and mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE/S 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/t-storms through most of the day with late day sun especially after 4pm. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S/W 15-30 mph.

Most of Wednesday night is dry before more rain moves in through the day on Thursday with highs warmer and in the 70s with low 80s possible. This rain may linger all day Thursday and last into Thursday night before Friday will mainly be dry.

Models are keeping most of the rain Friday night into Saturday morning mainly in central KS before it moves into eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Gusts 30-45 mph are possible Friday and Saturday.

While t-storms could occur anytime this week through Saturday, the threat for severe weather is low but not impossible to get a few strong wind gusts and small hail. IF rain lingers on Sunday, which latest models indicate it does, the risk for t-storms is low to no risk by that time with more stable air in place.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel any outdoor plans this week but have a Plan B especially tomorrow and Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on the weekend as well as rain may affect at least part of the day but with this being more in the medium range will wait to be more specific as we get closer. If you are outside this week and you hear thunder, go inside because you are in danger and close enough to be struck by lightning. Keep checking back daily for updates to any changes to this weather pattern.

Hail/wind threat through the day (SPC/WIBW)

Risk for hail/wind through the day (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

