T-High asst. principal finishes 3rd in his division at Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WIBW) - Topeka High assistant principal Bob Hays finished third in his division at the Boston Marathon Monday.

Hays ran 2:45:41 to place in the top three of 1,458 runners in the men’s age group 55-59.

Out of the 25,000+ total runners from around the world competing, Hays finished in the top four percent, coming in 901st.

Hays met qualifying standards back in October when he won the Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita with a time of 2:47:06.

