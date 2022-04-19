Advertisement

Safe Kids Kansas invites families to Topeka Zoo for Safe Kids Day at the Zoo

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families are invited to the Topeka Zoo on the first Saturday in May for Safe Kids Day at the Zoo.

Safe Kids Kansas says it will partner with the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., to host a family-fun safety day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. It said Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is an annual event that helps children and adults learn how to be safe and healthy year-round.

Every year, Safe Kids said one out of every four children in the nation requires medical attention because of a preventable injury. Luckily, it said there are measures to take in order to ensure normal bumps and bruises do not turn into more serious injuries - or even death. It said partners work to improve child safety through awareness, education, programs and smart policies.

Safe Kids noted that the Topeka Zoo is the perfect place to engage with families and share safety tips.

“We are so excited to be back at the Topeka Zoo, especially during the excitement of Dinosaurs Alive!,” Cherie Sage, State Coordinator for Safe Kids Kansas said. “It is the perfect place to meet families and share important safety information in a way that is both fun and memorable.”

The organization said Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is an entire day of games and entertainment, interactive education and resources for parents. Families will also be able to hang out with their favorite animal friends - both alive and extinct. Regular zoo admission rates will apply.

Safe Kids noted that more than 300 bicycle helmets will be available for free and will be fitted to children for safety by trained volunteers. To get a helmet, it said children must be present. Helmets will only be available while supplies last.

In addition to over 25 partners that will host booths at the zoo, Safe Kids said there will also be a safety scavenger hunt, a ballet class with Kansas Ballet Academy and entertainment and games courtesy of Happy Faces Intertainment.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

