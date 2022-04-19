Advertisement

Police: Dad stabs toddler during pursuit, tells officers he feared relatives would abuse son

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.(Blue Springs Police Department)
By Shain Bergan and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police said he was stabbed by his father during a pursuit Monday in Missouri.

KCTV reports officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at an intersection. Investigators said Ong drove away from the scene in an effort to get away from police.

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. Police said he pulled his son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase.

Beighley-Beck and Ong were both arrested after the chase ended just north of Interstate 70.

Detectives said he later told police he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in intensive care.

Beighley-Beck is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, while Ong is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Beighley-Beck is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center without bond. A bond of $50,000 was requested for Ong.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Fritz
Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor
CJ Hamilton
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
$650 million BioTech project bringing 500 “high-paying” jobs to Manhattan
Lakendrick Hunter (left) and Joseph Hines (right)
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
FILE
CDC opens data center to study outbreaks to better respond to health emergencies
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, center, accuses police of 'escalation' in misdemeanor...
Crump: Shooting of Lyoya an 'execution'
A woman was arrested after the car she was driving collided head-on with a parked sport utility...
Woman arrested in connection with DUI after car hits parked SUV early Tuesday in Topeka