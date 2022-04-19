Advertisement

Overland Park mayor proclaims April 19 as ‘Christian Braun Day’

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the...
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebration tour continues in the Kansas City area for the national champion Jayhawks.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog issued a proclamation that Tuesday, April 19 is “Christian Braun Day” in celebration of the Kansas guard.

The mayoral text reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Christian Braun began his elite basketball career honing his skills with Kansas City area club teams and Overland Park powerhouse Blue Valley Northwest High School, and;

WHEREAS, Braun, a highly-recruited player, chose to stay close to family and play with one of the most prestigious basketball programs in country at the University of Kansas, and;

WHEREAS, Braun’s energy as a guard on the court adds to the excitement of watching the Jayhawks play, and;

WHEREAS, Braun scored 12 points, made 12 rebounds and had three assists, playing all 40 minutes of the championship game, helping the Jayhawks hold off North Carolina for a national title, the fourth NCAA title in school history,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Curt Skoog, Mayor of Overland Park, do hereby proclaim April 19, 2022, as

CHRISTIAN BRAUN DAY

in Overland Park, and urge all citizens to congratulate Christian Braun and the Kansas Jayhawks on their accomplishments.

For more Kansas Jayhawks coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Fritz
Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
$650 million BioTech project bringing 500 “high-paying” jobs to Manhattan
CJ Hamilton
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement
Lakendrick Hunter (left) and Joseph Hines (right)
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

Latest News

FILE
Kansans to rally for Randy Leach cold case task force 34 years after disappearance
FILE - Dillons offering free compost soil in 2021
Dillons gears up for second annual compost soil giveaway
PET/CT
New equipment helps Topeka VA patients cut down Kansas City commutes
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident
FILE
Anglers eye new regulations for walleye catches at Marion Reservoir