Olathe to welcome new food distribution center, 127 new jobs

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new food distribution center is headed to Olathe which will create 127 new jobs in the area.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says Lineage Logistics will open a new automated, next-generation distribution center for Smithfield Foods, Inc., in Olathe. She said the vertically integrated food company is the world’s largest pork processor.

“Lineage Logistics’ decision to build the Smithfield Foods distribution center in Kansas is confirmation that our central location, strong infrastructure and world-class workforce are exactly what companies need to expand business operations,” Kelly said. “This project is a major win for Olathe and the state as a whole. Their investment helps solidify our role as a 21st-century hub for transportation, logistics and distribution.”

Gov. Kelly noted that the $110 million investment will create 127 new jobs in Olathe.

“This advanced, state-of-the-art, fully-automated new facility speaks volumes to the innovation we are excited to have in the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Both Lineage and Smithfield exemplify the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain, and we are excited about their new investment in Kansas.”

Kelly said Lineage designed a warehouse to fit the needs of Smithfield’s complex distribution network, which provides thousands of destinations with frequent shipments of food. With a nearly 20 million cubic feet span, she said the facility’s innovations will decrease the per-pound cost of handling, decrease transportation costs and increase reliability through automation.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the state-of-the-art facility that Lineage designed and built for Smithfield in Olathe,” Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage said. “At Lineage, we seek to partner with customers who are dedicated to transforming the food supply chain and, by leveraging our innovation and expertise, Smithfield will optimize their operations for speed, efficiency and cost savings.”

The Gov. said at the core of the facility will be 18 automated cranes that move inventory into, out of, and within the facility, which also features one of the largest temperature-controlled layer-picking systems in the world. She said layer-pickers disassemble and reassemble pallets of goods, a process that was previously performed manually. As a result, she said the robotics and software fully automate over 97% of the product movement through the facility.

“Our new facility in Olathe represents the pinnacle of supply chain technology. It combines innovations in robotics, numerical simulation, thermodynamics, algorithms, computer vision and software to enable reliable and efficient access to food,” Sudarsan Thattai, Chief Information Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of Lineage said. “Olathe is the foundation of our automated future.”

Kelly noted that Lineage sponsored academic research to decide how to schedule and dispatch components in the facility to increase throughput capability. She said Lineage’s technology teams refined the robotic layout in simulation and stress-tested it against high growth, food holidays and panic-buying events.

