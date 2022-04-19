Advertisement

No foul play suspected in Haven gas plant explosion

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.(Hutch Post)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - The cause of a Haven gas plant explosion last week has been classified as undetermined, and no foul play is expected, according to the Office of the Kansas Fire Marshal.

The investigation chief and emergency response chief for the state fire marshal’s office responded to the explosion at Haven Midstream Gas Plant in Haven on April 14. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was also called in to assist with the investigation.

The incident left two people with minor injuries and led to overnight evacuations.

