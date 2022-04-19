New equipment helps Topeka VA patients cut down Kansas City commutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The addition of a new PET/CT scanner has helped Topeka VA patients cut down on commutes to Kansas City for health care visits.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says it unveiled its new positron emission tomography/computerized tomography suite to veterans at the Topeka Colmery-O’Neil VA location.

Since the February launch, VAEK said patients have received the imaging service in-house as opposed to heading to the Kansas City VA.

VAEK noted that PET/CT scans allow providers to see how patients’ organs look and how they function. With the fusion of the CT and PET images, it said VA providers can not only identify a tumor but pinpoint its exact location too.

Because the two tests are combined into one exam, VAEK said a patient can get both during a single convenient visit while using a single piece of equipment.

VAEK said the PET/CT suites and uptake rooms also feature state-of-the-art ambient lighting systems to create a calm and inviting environment for veterans.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.