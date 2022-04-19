Advertisement

Mom shoots, kills child’s grandmother at Starbucks during custody visit, police say

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital...
The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder.(Richardson Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHARDSON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman shot and killed her child’s grandmother at a Texas Starbucks during a custody visit on Tuesday, according to police.

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Starbucks, about 15 miles north of Dallas, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said upon arriving at the scene, officers saw Watts trying to flee the location with a child, but they were able to apprehend her. Other officers immediately began CPR on Edwards. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Richardson police said Edwards was the grandmother of Watt’s child and had full custody of the child. Investigation revealed that Watts requested to see her child, and Edwards agreed they could meet up at Starbucks for a visit.

According to police, during the visit, Watts pulled out a gun and shot Edwards multiple times and then attempted to leave with the child.

Police said the child was unharmed.

