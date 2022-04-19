Manhattan’s only Taco John’s reopens after year-long closure due to fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a year-long closure due to extensive fire damage, Manhattan’s only Taco John’s has reopened.

Taco John’s International Inc. says it has officially re-opened its Manhattan location after a year-long closure following a fire that left the building with extensive damage. It said the remodeled location at 214 Leavenworth St. opened on Monday, April 11, with a full menu.

“We’re excited to be opening our remodeled location for our customers to experience a new and improved Taco John’s that they have come to know and love,” said Kim Jager, operator of Taco John’s Manhattan. “We’ll be featuring ordering advancements and an entirely upgraded design. We are certain that our customers will be happy with these location enhancements and keep coming back for more of their Taco John’s favorites.”

After the March 2021 fire left the kitchen and dining room with major damage, Taco John’s said the location was closed for nearly a year for a major remodel. It said it implemented a systemwide remodel and relocation initiative.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department, damages to the building cost about $300,000.

Taco John’s noted that the newly remodeled location features new design elements, kitchen equipment and operational updates to help employees more efficiently serve customers.

The nationwide Mexican fast-food franchise said this is the only location in Manhattan and one of 20 locations in Kansas. It said the location owned by franchisees Jeff and Karen Torluemke and part-owner Kim Jager all played a role in the remodel and repairs made to the restaurant over the past year.

For more information about Taco John’s click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.