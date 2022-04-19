Man guilty in death of Kan. woman whose body was found in river

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 50, of Wichita, entered a no-contest plea in Marion County District Court to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery. Senior Judge Mark S. Braun accepted the plea and scheduled Mans to be sentenced on May 23.

Robert B. Mans Jr. has been charged with 1st degree murder. (Marion Co. Jail)

Mans was convicted for the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita. Authorities allege Gannon was killed on or about April 8, 2020. She was reported missing on April 11, and her body was found in June 2020 in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County. Mans was formally charged in October 2020.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wichita Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

