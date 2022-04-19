KU’s McCormack declares for NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas center David McCormack has declared for the NBA Draft, per his Instagram page.

“Man, what a ride these last four years have been,” McCormack wrote. “It’s crazy to think how much I’ve grown both on and off the court - as a person and a player. For that, I have to thank our coaches, my teammates, and of course my family.”

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7 boards as a starter for the Jayhawks this season.

He had a double-double in KU’s national championship win over North Carolina, including the game-sealing basket in the final minute.

“I also want to thank Jayhawk nation, and those who always believed in me,” he continued. “This place is special because of you, and there is truly no place like Kansas. After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. I can’t imagine ending my career at Kansas better than we did this past season, as national champions. Rock Chalk!”

Under NCAA rules, players can test the NBA Draft waters before deciding to return to college basketball. McCormack has an additional year of eligibility remaining.

