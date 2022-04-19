Kansas man sentenced to 51+ years for murder of Topeka woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kajun Brock has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the 2021 murder of Shakeita Young.
On Tuesday, April 19, Court records indicate Kajun D. Brock, 31, was sentenced to more than 51 years - 621 months - in prison for the 2021 murder of Shakeita Young after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 3 years - 36 months - of post-release supervision.
On May 29, 2021, Topeka Police were called to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a female who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Young suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brock was identified as the suspect by officials and was apprehended on June 2 with the help of U.S. Marshals.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay originally charged Brock with first-degree murder, premeditated, and criminal possession of a weapon. Charges were reduced during the trial.
Court records note Brock was also ordered to pay $8,050 in restitution to Young’s mother, Lanorris Martin, with $20 monthly payments to begin in December 2022. He will also have to register as a violent offender for 15 years post-release.
