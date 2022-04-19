Kansans to rally for Randy Leach cold case task force 34 years after disappearance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will attempt to draw Governor Laura Kelly’s attention to the case of Randy Leach, who went missing in 1988, with a petition for a cold case task force and a rally for justice at the statehouse.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, In Search of Randy Leach, an organization dedicated to finding the teen who went missing in 1988, said it will host a Rally for Randy on the south side of the Kansas Statehouse.

Randy Leach rally (Rally for Randy)

The group said it will rally for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to meet Leach’s mother, Alberta, to discuss the establishment of a cold case task force to investigate Randy’s disappearance.

Previously, the organization noted that Gov. Kelly and state law enforcement have repeatedly dismissed the LEach family’s pleas for help.

The group said Alberta will arrive at the statehouse with 24,000 petition signatures and with the support of the community hope to urge the Governor to help find Randy. She will bring two petitions, a current one and one from 1991 with 12,000 signatures which she and her husband used to ask for an investigation into Randy’s case, which never happened.

Leach disappeared in 1988 and his family has relentlessly searched for him for 34 years. Unfortunately, the group said efforts and investigations have been largely conducted by the family - not law enforcement.

According to the organization, local and state officials have even denied the family police records, despite lawsuits and attempted legislation.

The group noted that Randy’s father passed away in 2021, never knowing what happened to his only child. It said Alberta wishes to not meet the same fate.

In 2021, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the organization offered a $30,000 reward - $5,000 from the KBI and $25,000 from the group - for information that lead to the recovery of Randy and Alberta’s gray 1985 Dodge 600 4-door sedan.

Randy was last seen in the early morning hours of April 16, 1988, at a high school pre-graduation party in rural Leavenworth county. He had driven to the party in his mother’s sedan, however, no one ever saw him leave the party. And 34 years later, neither has been found.

