K-State moves to honor philanthropic family with Morris Olympic Training Facility

In honor of the longtime support of Jim Bob Morris and his family, Kansas State University Athletics Director Gene Taylor says the new Olympic Training Facility will forevermore be known as the Morris Family Olympic Training Center. The move to honor the family is pending approval by the Kansas Board of Regents.

K-State said a native of Bloomington, Ill., Morris provided the lead philanthropic gift to support the new center, which broke ground in December 2021. The Center is scheduled to open just in time for the 2023 season.

“This will be a world-class facility that benefits a large number of Wildcat student-athletes, and our family is extremely excited to help make it a reality,” Morris said. “For all Olympic sport student-athletes to have their own training facility is a pivotal step in providing K-State student-athletes a first-class experience and to have our name on the building is a tremendous honor.”

The University noted that the training center will dramatically enhance the student-athlete experience with a state-of-the-art Mental Health and Wellness area, nutrition and refueling station, a Sports Medicine Rehab space, as well as a 14,000 square foot strength and conditioning center.

“Today is an exciting day as we recognize Jim Bob Morris for his lead gift toward our new Olympic Training Center and Building Champions initiative,” Taylor said. “The Morris family has stepped up in a big way to make this project a reality, and the impact his gift will have on our student-athletes, coaches and support staff is immeasurable. This new facility will help provide our programs with a national recruiting edge and give our student-athletes the space and equipment they need to compete at the highest level. We cannot thank Jim Bob and the entire Morris family enough for their commitment to ensuring excellence at Kansas State.”

