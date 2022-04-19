Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman Brendan Jensen has been acquitted in an alleged Sept. 2021 domestic incident involving his wife.

According to Shawnee Co. Court records, a jury found Brendan Roy Jensen not guilty on all three counts he faced: Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, and Criminal damage to property.

All charges were misdemeanors.

Jensen was arrested on September 13, 2021 for an incident alleged to have happened September 5, 2021 at his home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 13 NEWS, Jensen’s wife reported to police that the former councilman returned home from a night of drinking and violently grabbed her while she was lying in bed, pushed her down a stairwell and broke several items inside the home the two shared. The document states the argument started from Jensen hearing the couple’s child crying in a nearby room.

Jensen’s trial was Monday in Shawnee Co. District Court.

