Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Fritz
Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor
CJ Hamilton
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement
Lakendrick Hunter (left) and Joseph Hines (right)
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
$650 million BioTech project bringing 500 “high-paying” jobs to Manhattan
A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, left, calms the applause of the crowd...
Gov. orders flags at half-staff in honor of late K-State president in 2 counties
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
FILE
Kansas AG urges GoFundMe to make clear to customers where donations go