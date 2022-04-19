“Hard of hearing” term added to Kansas laws after bill signed to protect parental rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to change the term for those with hearing loss in Kansas law to “hard of hearing” and protects parental rights has been signed into law.

On Tuesday, April 19, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Senate Bill 343, a bipartisan bill, into law. She said the bill updates Kansas statutes regarding those with hearing loss to instead use the term “hard of hearing.”

Gov. Kelly said the legislation also ensures blindness is not used as a deciding factor when denying or restricting legal custody, residency, or parenting time that is in the best interest of a child.

“This legislation provides inclusiveness for all Kansans with varying degrees of hearing loss,” Kelly said. “By updating the language of the affected statutes, we ensure that laws are equally accessible.”

The legislation was introduced by Senator Kristen O’Shea (R-Topeka) on Jan. 13 on behalf of Sara Hale of We the Deaf People - Kansas Chapter and National Director of the Yellow Shield Placard Program.

“I’ve been proud to work alongside a constituent to update our language in statutes for the Kansas deaf community,” O’Shea said. “This bill shows Kansas is listening to the needs of our blind and hard of hearing populations.”

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Committee on Public Health and Welfare. It was amended and passed through the Senate and House unanimously. A Conference Committee Report was also passed through for the bill unanimously.

