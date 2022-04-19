Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing additional charges after officials say he fled a traffic stop on US-75 late Monday night.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Liberto Rey Rodriguez, Jr. was taken into custody for fleeing or attempting to elude Law Enforcement, avoiding tire deflation devices, reckless driving, felony Interference with Law Enforcement, criminal restraint, driving while suspended, possession of stolen property, no proof of insurance, expired registration.

Morse says Rodriguez also had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated robbery.

Jackson Co. deputies pulled over the 2003 GMC Yukon Rodriguez was driving just before 11 p.m. Monday on US-75 near 150th Rd. for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, deputies felt Rodriguez was not giving them truthful information and asked him to exit the vehicle. Instead, Rodriguez took off, driving at a high rate of speed north on US-75.

Morse said Rodriguez was able to miss tire deflation devices on US-75 near 214th Rd. but hit spike strips placed by Holton Police inside city limits.

Officials say the GMC Yukon lost the front driver’s side tire near 246th and US-75 and entered a ditch. As the vehicle was traveling at about 10 mph, Morse says deputies could see a female occupant in the passenger seat place her hands out the window and try to open the passenger side door.

Morse says the pursuit finally came to an end near US-75 and 262nd St. and Rodriguez was immediately taken into custody.

The female passenger was not arrested.

